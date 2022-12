Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 20,000 Shares

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 20,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $12,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,876,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,951.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $29,737.40.

On Friday, November 25th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,100 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $6,916.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 10,300 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $8,034.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,400 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $7,896.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 21,100 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $21,944.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $87,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $57,500.64.

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91.

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

SCU stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $611.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.66. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

