Secret Price Reaches $0.0051 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $15.37 million and $4,964.08 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00125656 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00224507 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060477 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00045971 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00509349 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,494.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

