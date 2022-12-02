SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SecureWorks traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.65. 331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 121,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $565.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

