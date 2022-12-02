Seele-N Reaches One Day Volume of $633,886.61 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $67.25 million and approximately $633,886.61 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,048.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010527 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00040859 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00245284 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0028524 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $714,522.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.