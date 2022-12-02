SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.15 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

