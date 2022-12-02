Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Price Target Cut to GBX 140

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.79) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 160 ($1.91) to GBX 155 ($1.85) in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Senior Trading Down 4.9 %
OTC SNIRF opened at 1.35 on Monday. Senior has a twelve month low of 1.35 and a twelve month high of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.50.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
