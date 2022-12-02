Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Short Interest Update

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shangri-La Asia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHALY remained flat at $12.46 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Shangri-La Asia has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

Get Shangri-La Asia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Shangri-La Asia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.