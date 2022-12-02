Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of SJR opened at $27.52 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439,058 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,665 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

