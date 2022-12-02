Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.
Shaw Communications Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of SJR opened at $27.52 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shaw Communications Company Profile
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.