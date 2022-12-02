Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Expands By 72.3%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the October 31st total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Achilles Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achilles Therapeutics Trading Down 13.4 %

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $1.75 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

