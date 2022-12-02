Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Rises By 56.1%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the October 31st total of 108,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Rebel during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AREB opened at $0.25 on Friday. American Rebel has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Rebel Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of American Rebel in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

