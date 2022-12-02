Short Interest in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Rises By 76.9%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,000 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the October 31st total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aravive by 35.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Aravive from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Aravive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aravive from $26.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Aravive Stock Performance

Aravive Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $1.38 on Friday. Aravive has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $82.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

