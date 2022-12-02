Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declines By 29.1%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 989.7 days.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 6.59%.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
