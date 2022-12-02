Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declines By 29.1%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 989.7 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARESF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

