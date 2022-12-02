Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Declines By 21.5%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 2,074,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,285.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASBRF remained flat at $31.84 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

