Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Increases By 30.7%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 30,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in bleuacacia by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 608,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in bleuacacia during the third quarter worth $3,556,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in bleuacacia by 196.6% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 444,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 294,943 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in bleuacacia by 30.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 71,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in bleuacacia by 23.3% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 493,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 93,399 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

bleuacacia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLEU remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Friday. 29,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,512. bleuacacia has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.