Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Declines By 15.4%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,816,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 2,146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,080.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BVRDF remained flat at $26.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BVRDF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €23.50 ($24.23) to €24.00 ($24.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €24.00 ($24.74) to €23.00 ($23.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

