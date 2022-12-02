Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Increases By 18.5%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,600 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 306,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

CCD stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $22.25. 85,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,833. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

