Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Declines By 37.3%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 322.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IMOS. TheStreet cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Up 0.6 %

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

IMOS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. 19,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.98. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $37.76.

(Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.