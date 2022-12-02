Short Interest in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Increases By 16.3%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Daseke Stock Performance

Shares of DSKE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,591. The company has a market cap of $369.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daseke

In other Daseke news, Director Charles F. Serianni bought 10,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Daseke by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Daseke by 13.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 300,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Daseke by 39.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 126,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Daseke by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.