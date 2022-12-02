Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Declines By 20.2%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 115.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance
Shares of SKYY stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $108.40.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend
