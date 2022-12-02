Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Rises By 47.4%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the October 31st total of 916,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on CDDRF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Headwater Exploration to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of CDDRF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,684. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

