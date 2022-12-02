Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Drops By 18.4%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,952,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 4,845,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,952.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLFFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.67) to €47.00 ($48.45) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €44.00 ($45.36) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €35.00 ($36.08) to €23.00 ($23.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

HelloFresh Stock Up 1.4 %

HLFFF traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

