Short Interest in Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Expands By 15.8%

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HCXLF. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.84) to GBX 1,015 ($12.14) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.65) to GBX 1,331 ($15.92) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.07) to GBX 975 ($11.66) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 930 ($11.13) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,200 ($14.36) to GBX 1,230 ($14.71) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Shares of HCXLF remained flat at $11.61 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

