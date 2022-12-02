Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Grows By 15.7%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,800 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 830,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iBio Stock Performance

IBIO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 93,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,627. iBio has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -3.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iBio

About iBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iBio by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iBio by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iBio by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iBio by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164,664 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iBio in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

