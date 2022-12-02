Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Grows By 15.7%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,800 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 830,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
iBio Stock Performance
IBIO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 93,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,627. iBio has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -3.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iBio
About iBio
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iBio (IBIO)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.