Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Rises By 22.6%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $191,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,245. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

