Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Drops By 25.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSCD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $71.28 and a 52 week high of $115.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $393,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

