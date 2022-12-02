Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Drops By 22.0%

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 754,632 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,250,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 741,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,511,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 657,971 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 351,579 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

NBXG stock traded down 0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 9.91. 606,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,045. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 8.71 and a 12-month high of 17.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.23.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

