Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Increases By 22.6%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,200 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 554,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 970.3 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of OTSKF stock remained flat at $31.49 during trading hours on Friday. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

