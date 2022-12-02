Short Interest in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Declines By 21.2%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 10,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other Payoneer Global news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 539,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $454,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 539,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,444.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.2 %

PAYO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.41. 72,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,062. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.