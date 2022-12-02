Short Interest in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Decreases By 25.3%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,941. The stock has a market cap of $307.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 0.42. Pioneer Bancorp has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.
