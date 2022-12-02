Short Interest in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Decreases By 25.3%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Pioneer Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,941. The stock has a market cap of $307.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 0.42. Pioneer Bancorp has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBFS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.