Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Drops By 31.0%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 12,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

