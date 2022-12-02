Short Interest in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Grows By 48.3%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the October 31st total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recruiter.com Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCRT. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 535.1% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group Trading Up 11.4 %

RCRT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,123. Recruiter.com Group has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

