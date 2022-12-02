Short Interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Expands By 22.9%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 158,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

About RiceBran Technologies

RIBT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. 1,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,919. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

(Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Further Reading

