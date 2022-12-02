Short Interest in Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Grows By 33.3%

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Price Performance

RGEDF remained flat at $19.80 on Friday. 666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

