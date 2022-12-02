Short Interest in Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Grows By 33.3%

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Price Performance
RGEDF remained flat at $19.80 on Friday. 666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile
