Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Increases By 26.9%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,516,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 1,195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Roche Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,257. Roche has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RHHBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.14.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
