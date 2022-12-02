Short Interest in Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Declines By 24.9%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.5 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of RCKHF stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; and 100% working interest in PL005 production license in North Falkland Basin.

