Short Interest in Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Declines By 24.9%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.5 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of RCKHF stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
