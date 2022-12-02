Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Declines By 36.0%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ROHM Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:ROHCY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.91. 1,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. ROHM has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Get ROHM alerts:

About ROHM

(Get Rating)

See Also

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.