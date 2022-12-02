Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Drops By 36.8%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Stock Performance
RYKKY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $16.57.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
