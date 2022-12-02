Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Drops By 36.8%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Performance

RYKKY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.