Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Decreases By 35.6%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of SRAFF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 48,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,778. Sandfire Resources America has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

