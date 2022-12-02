Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Rises By 47.2%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,100 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the October 31st total of 530,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNF remained flat at $14.56 during midday trading on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

