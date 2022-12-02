Short Interest in Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Declines By 33.6%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the October 31st total of 329,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Sernova Stock Performance

Shares of SEOVF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,263. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

