Short Interest in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Declines By 24.9%

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,100 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 716,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE SPXC traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $69.49. The company had a trading volume of 136,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

