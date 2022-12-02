Short Interest in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Decreases By 19.5%

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,357. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $196.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,273 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,765,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $160,712,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

