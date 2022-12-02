Short Interest in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Declines By 24.0%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 179.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $67,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

