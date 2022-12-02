Short Interest in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Declines By 24.2%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth $2,873,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 329,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $23.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.