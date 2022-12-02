Short Interest in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Declines By 24.2%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth $2,873,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 329,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

NAPA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

