Short Interest in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Decreases By 28.5%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,100 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 1,525,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

UNBLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($60.82) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

OTCMKTS:UNBLF remained flat at $48.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $81.28.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

