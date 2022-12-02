Short Interest in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Decreases By 22.9%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 67,357 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. 28.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. 714,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,964. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.