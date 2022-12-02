Short Interest in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Grows By 27.8%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth about $279,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.03. 96,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $84.27.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

