Short Interest in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Grows By 27.8%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth about $279,000.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance
Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.03. 96,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $84.27.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.