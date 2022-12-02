Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Grows By 22.9%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of Willow Biosciences stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.08. 555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Willow Biosciences has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.42.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
