Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Grows By 22.9%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Willow Biosciences stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.08. 555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Willow Biosciences has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.42.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

