Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Update

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGFEF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Siegfried from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Siegfried in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Siegfried in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Siegfried Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGFEF remained flat at $730.00 during trading on Friday. Siegfried has a 52 week low of $730.00 and a 52 week high of $859.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $730.00 and a 200-day moving average of $730.00.

Siegfried Company Profile

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

Featured Stories

