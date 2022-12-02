Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 531,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.5 days.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Sienna Senior Living stock remained flat at $8.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Further Reading

